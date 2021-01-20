Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: VN Stocks Plunge, Solar Oversupply and Tax Evasion

Details
Wednesday, 20 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Michael Tatarski.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Tax evasion questions raised as 55% of FDI enterprises report losses [VoV]

- VN-Index plummets over 74 points [VnExpress]

- CPV Congress journalists to be Covid-tested [DTI News]

- Solar power capacity to be cut due to oversupply [Vietnam News]

- Vietnamese livestreaming firm GoStream raises $1 million funding from VinaCapital Ventures [Tuoi Tre]

- Da Nang museums attracting domestic visitors with free entry policy [Vietnam Net]

- People’s Committee asks to reorder construction management in Thu Duc city [SGGP]

- PM orders intensifying air quality control measures [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam to provide health insurance for all senior citizens in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Rescuers in phone contact with workers trapped in China mine [Channel News Asia]

- Taiwan's most valuable AI chip startup eyes global expansion [Nikkei]

- Doctors cast doubt on South Korea's coronavirus herd immunity goal [Reuters]

- He Climbed 800 Feet in a Wheelchair. Hong Kong Watched in Awe. [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

