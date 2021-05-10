Saigoneer Podcast: Recreation; Sustainable Trends in Hanoi and Saigon

A new Saigoneer Podcast is available now!

This week, we are joined by a new colleague, Urbanist Hanoi contributor Linh Pham, (1:23) to chat about sports and outdoor activities available in the capital, as well as down here in Saigon. From rock climbing and roller derby to stand-up paddle boarding, there's a lot to do if you know where to look.

Then (15:50), we look at the latest trends in sustainability in both cities, from the spread of non-plastic straws to an app that allows you to see where informal recycling workers are.

As always, we close with Bánh Mì Banter (30:20).

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

[Photos] Scaling the Cliffs of Northern Vietnam

How to play ladder golf.

VECA, a new app connecting households and ve chai collectors (link is in Vietnamese)