Saigoneer

BackHeritage » Vietnam » [Photos] The Arduous Pilgrimage to Chùa Hương Over 30 Years Ago

[Photos] The Arduous Pilgrimage to Chùa Hương Over 30 Years Ago

Details
Tuesday, 09 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Every year, with the arrival of spring comes a grand journey.

After Tet, thousands of Buddhist followers in Hanoi and neighboring provinces make the annual trek to the Huong Son Complex to participate in festivities and worship. Known among the public as the Perfume Pagoda (chùa Hương), Huong Son is actually a collection of temples, pagodas and shrines in My Duc District in suburban Hanoi.

The Perfume Pagoda Festival begins from the sixth day of the first lunar month until the third lunar month every year and has been welcoming pilgrims since its establishment in the 17th century.

These black-and-white images, taken by Magnum photographer John Vink on February 28, 1990, show an arduous pilgrimage over 30 years ago, when worshipers had to brave blinding fog, vertiginous uphill climbs and slippery steps on their way to the inner temple.

The ultimate destination of every devoted pilgrim is the Perfume Pagoda (chùa Trong) nestled inside the Huong Tich Cavern. To reach the first stop, they take a peaceful boat ride to traverse Suoi Yen, a picturesque stream that used to flow into the Day River.

Previously, as shown in these images, they had to reach the cavern on foot, but in 2006, a cable car route was launched, taking pilgrims across the one-kilometer distance right to the opening of Huong Tich.

[Photos by John Vink via Redsvn]

Related Articles

in Saigon

Date With the Wrecking Ball: The Former Secretariat du Gouvernement Building, 59-61 Ly Tu Trong

The project to build a new City Administration Centre behind the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee involves the destruction of several heritage buildings. The art deco office and apartment block at ...

in Vietnam

Last Surviving Imperial Maid of Nguyen Dynasty Passes Away at 102

An important historical figure of the Nguyen Dynasty has left us this week.

in Saigon

Saigon to Apply for UNESCO World Heritage Status for Cu Chi Tunnels

The Ministry of Defense, which manages the area, needs to approve the plan first.

in Vietnam

These Rare Paintings Depict Life in Vietnam in the 17th and 18th Centuries

Now we can envision Vietnam well before the advent of photography.

in Vietnam

Unearthed: Tracing the Past Citadels of Southern Vietnam

Although the forces of modernization encourage constant progress and leaving behind the pre-modern past, the trails of yesterday never fail to leave our presence.

in Vietnam

Vauban Architecture: The Foundation of Central and Northern Vietnam's Citadels

Let's get historical. 

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved