Weekend Stories: Toyota Recall, Metro Repairs and Cryptocurrency Legal Framework

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Five new foreign players to watch in V. League 2021 [VnExpress]

- Toyota recalls 13,000 cars over fuel pump error [DTI News]

- Finland to provide US$100 million for public investment projects in Vietnam [Saigon Times]

- 38 Vietnamese caught making illegal entry into Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam Expands Rules On Maintaining Long-Term Stored Aircraft [Simple Flying]

- Recent fallen-off rubber cushion of metro line No.1 replaced [SGGP]

- ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 adopted [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi retail occupancy up on well-performed economy [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to consider legal framework for cryptocurrency [SGGP]

- Vietnam film ‘Dust & Metal’ among first recipients of British Council pilot fund [Screen Daily]

Other

- Hong Kong on track to lifting lockdown in densely packed district after mass Covid-19 testing [Straits Times]

- Japan and IOC determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite cancellation rumors [CNN]

- Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections [Reuters]

- Chinese discount store operator Miniso launches toy shops [Nikkei]

- Chinese Miners Pulled to Surface 2 Weeks After Underground Explosion [New York Times]

Video of the Day: