Morning Stories: Hanoi Fireworks Scrapped, Q1 Vaccines and Rice Prices Surge

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hundreds of passengers rush to return train tickets over Covid-19 fears [Saigon Times]

- 400 passengers on flights with Covid-19 patient asked to report [DTI News]

- PM Phuc orders COVID-19 vaccine supply to be ready in first quarter [VoV]

- A week before Tet, flower market in Hanoi Old Quarter still quiet [Vietnam Net]

- Hanoi scraps all but one fireworks show amid Covid-19 fears [VnExpress]

- Seaman found dead hanging in COVID-19 quarantine center in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Việt Nam attractive to franchisees, experts say [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam’s industrial production index up 22.2% in January [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam rice prices hit 10-year high [Hanoi Times]

Other

- WHO team to visit Chinese virus lab in Wuhan: State media [Channel News Asia]

- Myanmar coup: 70 hospitals, medical departments stop work to protest [Straits Times]

- Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $470m in emergency aid it cannot get back [Asia One]

- Sony rides game and anime businesses to record $10bn profit [Nikkei]

- Iran Agrees to Free South Korean Ship’s Crew [New York Times]

