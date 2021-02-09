Morning Stories: HCMC Closes 'Non-Essential' Businesses, Da Lat Traffic Lights and Carbon Credits

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- "Facemask bus" comes into operation in HCMC [SGGP]

- HCMC closes 'non-essential' businesses after Covid-19 surge [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Remains of Vietnamese soldiers found in Laos [DTI News]

- Vietnam leaps on carbon credit craze [VIR]

- Hai Phong grants investment approval to LG Display’s project [Nhan Dan]

- After two decades of free-for-all traffic, Da Lat City considers traffic light system [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam considers building energy storage system [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam produces face masks for US Marine Corps [Hanoi Times]

- Apple returns to 4th place in Vietnam smartphone market [VnExpress]

Other

- Data privacy concerns over Thailand's COVID-19 contact tracing app amid new wave of cases [Channel News Asia]

- Biden foresees 'extreme competition' with China, not 'conflict' [Straits Times]

- Asian king vulture in Thailand lays an egg for the first time in 25 years [Asia One]

- North Korea nuclear power plant plans rock politics in the South [Nikkei]

- Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal is off, puncturing investor dream [Reuters]

Video of the Day: