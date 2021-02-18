Morning Stories: Automated Covid Tests, Grandmaster Chess Tournament and Illegal Border Crossings

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City airport gives COVID tests to passengers returning from the north [Vietnam News]

- Automated real-time PCR system facilitating HCM City’s COVID-19 testing [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- Vietnam ranked among world’s top 10 emerging logistics markets [VnExpress]

- Visitors flock to Da Lat, ignoring Covid-19 preventive measures [DTI News]

- 13 foreigners detected illegally entering Vietnam via Binh Duong [Tuoi Tre]

- Investors ramp up investment activities after Tet [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam records impressive export growth in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam to host first chess tournament for international grandmasters [VoV]

Other

- Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia starts 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive at biggest textile market [The Straits Times]

- Antisexism petition with over 150k signatures submitted to Tokyo Games committee [Asia One]

- Protesters create gridlock in Yangon amid fears of violence [Aljazeera]

- Taiwan suggests China to blame after deal for 5m Covid vaccine doses is put on hold [The Guardian]

- Indonesia's Traveloka looks to list in US with SPAC this year [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: