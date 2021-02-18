Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Automated Covid Tests, Grandmaster Chess Tournament and Illegal Border Crossings

Morning Stories: Automated Covid Tests, Grandmaster Chess Tournament and Illegal Border Crossings

Details
Thursday, 18 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Kevin Lee.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City airport gives COVID tests to passengers returning from the north [Vietnam News]

- Automated real-time PCR system facilitating HCM City’s COVID-19 testing [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- Vietnam ranked among world’s top 10 emerging logistics markets [VnExpress]

- Visitors flock to Da Lat, ignoring Covid-19 preventive measures [DTI News]

- 13 foreigners detected illegally entering Vietnam via Binh Duong [Tuoi Tre]

- Investors ramp up investment activities after Tet [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam records impressive export growth in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam to host first chess tournament for international grandmasters [VoV]

Other

- Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia starts 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive at biggest textile market [The Straits Times]

- Antisexism petition with over 150k signatures submitted to Tokyo Games committee [Asia One]

- Protesters create gridlock in Yangon amid fears of violence [Aljazeera]

- Taiwan suggests China to blame after deal for 5m Covid vaccine doses is put on hold [The Guardian]

- Indonesia's Traveloka looks to list in US with SPAC this year [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Five Prosecuted in Battery Powder-Tainted Coffee Case

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Vietnam wins 29 golds at regional karate tourney [DTI] ▪ Five prosecuted in ...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: 60 Overseas Vietnamese Youths Attend Summer Camp in HCMC

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Canada probes pipe imports from Vietnam [Saigon Times] ▪ 60 Overseas Vietnam...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Aging Population Prompts Vietnam to Look at Raising Retirement Levels

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Convenience stores: more are being opened, but many are closing [VietnamNet] ▪&nb...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Angst Rises in Vietnam as Stock Turmoil Hits 8-Year High

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Angst Rises in Vietnam as Stock Turmoil Hits Eight-Year High [Bloomberg] ▪ V...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Asia a Key Battle Ground in Fight Against Killer Air Pollution

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ HCMC plans to build logistic centers [SGGP] ▪ Asia a key battleground in fig...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Binh Duong Cooperates With Japan Firm to Build Smart City

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Remains of 17 fallen Vietnamese soldiers found in Laos [DTI] ▪ Vietnam provi...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved