Morning Stories: Tiny Houses Axed, VN to Lead SE Asia in Growth and Stock Market Overload

Friday, 26 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- HCM City vows to get rid of oddly shaped tiny houses [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- 80% of Vietnamese Covid-19 patients see quick recovery [DTI News]

- Low-cost apartment prices escalate, unaffordable for low-income earners [Vietnam Net]

- Massive boats dredge sand, threaten erosion on rivers in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta [Tuoi Tre]

- Remaining six shipments of Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Vietnam by early 2022 [Saigon Times]

- Traveloka to launch financial services in Vietnam, Thailand [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam will be Southeast Asian growth leader in 2021 [VoV]

- Growing concern over overload on Vietnam stock market [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam Airlines to invest $430 mln to offer ground services at Long Thanh airport [VnExpress]

Other

- China target to allow air pollution to rise slightly in 2021 [Channel News Asia]

- Over 500,000 Malaysians register on first day of Covid-19 vaccination campaign [Straits Times]

- Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in third quarter [Asia One]

- Trump offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One following Vietnam summit, source says [CNN]

- Number of Hong Kong residents moving to Taiwan nearly doubles in 2020 [The Guardian]

- Thai Airways posts worst-ever $4.7bn net loss due to pandemic [Nikkei]

- India and Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

