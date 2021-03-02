Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: VN Climbs Global Soft Power Rankings, "Ghost Projects” and Random Covid Testing

Morning Stories: VN Climbs Global Soft Power Rankings, "Ghost Projects” and Random Covid Testing

Details
Tuesday, 02 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC carries out random Covid-19 tests at restaurants [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Haiphong reopens cafes and restaurants [DTI News]

- Vietnam’s tourism sales plunge over 40% in February [Saigon Times]

- Stock market size reaches 88% of GDP [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi reopens indoor eateries and cafes [Hanoi Times]

- Heat takes UV index to dangerous levels in Vietnam’s southern region [Tuoi Tre]

- Stricter rules over “ghost projects” [Vietnam Net]

- Site handover for North-South Expressway construction behind schedule [SGGP]

- Vietnam climbs three spots in global soft power rankings [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam to commence human trials on second home-grown COVID-19 vaccine in early March [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Modi takes homegrown COVID-19 vaccine as India widens immunisation drive [Channel News Asia]

- Russian diplomats leave North Korea by pushing themselves over border on rail trolley [Asia One]

- Japan government officials debate fresh cash payouts to help the poor cope with pandemic: sources [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

