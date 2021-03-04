Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Vietnam Satellite Launch, Big C Rebrands and Cryptocurrency Framework

Morning Stories: Vietnam Satellite Launch, Big C Rebrands and Cryptocurrency Framework

Details
Thursday, 04 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC enhances prevention of Covid-19 in places of worship [SGGP]

Vietnam

- The rush of Pi: Vietnamese lured by 'next Bitcoin' dream [VnExpress]

- Big C supermarkets renamed as GO! and Tops Market [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam province seeks approval for casino worth over $2bn [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City to ban rudimentary vehicles after 2025 [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam, EFTA poised to finalize FTA later this year [VoV]

- Vietjet certified with highest global rating for COVID-19 compliance [Vietnam Plus]

- Factories in Hải Dương Province to conduct routine COVID-19 testing for employees and managers [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam needs a legal framework to manage cryptocurrency [Hanoi Times]

- Made-in-Vietnam satellite to be launched into orbit this September [Vietnam Times]

Other

- Myanmar police break up protests with at least 38 dead, says UN envoy, as Asean urges restraint [Straits Times]

- Japanese billionaire looking for people who 'push the envelope' for moon flight [The Guardian]

- Hong Kong IPO pipeline swells as Chinese companies rush to list [Nikkei]

- China's coal consumption seen rising in 2021, imports steady [Reuters]

- Possible Showdown Over Myanmar Ambassador Looms at U.N. [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved