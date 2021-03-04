Morning Stories: Vietnam Satellite Launch, Big C Rebrands and Cryptocurrency Framework

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC enhances prevention of Covid-19 in places of worship [SGGP]

Vietnam

- The rush of Pi: Vietnamese lured by 'next Bitcoin' dream [VnExpress]

- Big C supermarkets renamed as GO! and Tops Market [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam province seeks approval for casino worth over $2bn [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City to ban rudimentary vehicles after 2025 [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam, EFTA poised to finalize FTA later this year [VoV]

- Vietjet certified with highest global rating for COVID-19 compliance [Vietnam Plus]

- Factories in Hải Dương Province to conduct routine COVID-19 testing for employees and managers [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam needs a legal framework to manage cryptocurrency [Hanoi Times]

- Made-in-Vietnam satellite to be launched into orbit this September [Vietnam Times]

Other

- Myanmar police break up protests with at least 38 dead, says UN envoy, as Asean urges restraint [Straits Times]

- Japanese billionaire looking for people who 'push the envelope' for moon flight [The Guardian]

- Hong Kong IPO pipeline swells as Chinese companies rush to list [Nikkei]

- China's coal consumption seen rising in 2021, imports steady [Reuters]

- Possible Showdown Over Myanmar Ambassador Looms at U.N. [New York Times]

