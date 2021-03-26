Morning Stories: VN Eyes July for Intl Tourists, E-Cig Ban and FPT Dividend

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam plans to reopen borders for tourism [DTI News]

- Vietnamese medics leave for peacekeeping mission in South Sudan [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi to install nine more free WiFi hotspots [Vietnam Net]

- E-cigarettes must be banned in Vietnam: policymakers [Hanoi Times]

- COVAX Facility informs delayed coronavirus vaccine delivery to Vietnam [SGGP]

- Vietnam targets US$10 billion from fruit, vegetable exports by 2030 [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnamese traffic police book over 5,700 DUI cases in less than 10 days [Tuoi Tre]

- FPT Online to pay 200 percent dividend [VnExpress]

- Stock market extends losses [Saigon Times]

Other

- Taiwan says it has begun mass production of long-range missile [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea's LG faces challenge from US hedge fund [Nikkei]

- After H&M, Nike, more foreign retail brands under fire in China over Xinjiang [Straits Times]

- New coronavirus variant, described as 'double mutant', reported in India [The Guardian]

