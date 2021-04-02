Morning Stories: More Vaccines, VN Stocks Hit Record High and Termites Eating Hoi An's Heritage

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam mulls resuming flights from Taiwan in July [Taiwan News]

- Termites damage Hoi An's historic relics [Vietnam Net]

- Business confidence in Vietnam hits 27-month high [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam exports to US surge [VnExpress]

- Vietnam Stocks Shoot Past Toughest Key Level to Hit Record High [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam prepares scenarios for vaccine passport usage [SGGP]

- Vietnam soars in global supply chains on favourable conditions [Vietnam Net]

- Over 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam [DTI News]

- Hanoi man arrested for operating drug ring in mental hospital [Tuoi Tre]

- Bamboo Airways ranked first for punctuality among local airlines in Q1 [VoV]

Other

- Thailand to see $3.6 bln spending during water festival [Reuters]

- Smog blankets Nepal as hundreds of wildfires rage nationwide [CNN]

- Ousted Myanmar Parliament plans national unity government [Straits Times]

- Coronavirus latest: South Korea to issue digital 'vaccine passport' [Nikkei]

- Taiwan, Palau launch COVID-19 travel bubble [Channel News Asia]

