Morning Stories: More Vaccines, VN Stocks Hit Record High and Termites Eating Hoi An's Heritage

Friday, 02 April 2021.
Vietnam

- Vietnam mulls resuming flights from Taiwan in July [Taiwan News]

- Termites damage Hoi An's historic relics [Vietnam Net]

- Business confidence in Vietnam hits 27-month high [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam exports to US surge [VnExpress]

- Vietnam Stocks Shoot Past Toughest Key Level to Hit Record High [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam prepares scenarios for vaccine passport usage [SGGP]

- Vietnam soars in global supply chains on favourable conditions [Vietnam Net]

- Over 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam [DTI News]

- Hanoi man arrested for operating drug ring in mental hospital [Tuoi Tre]

- Bamboo Airways ranked first for punctuality among local airlines in Q1 [VoV]

Other

- Thailand to see $3.6 bln spending during water festival [Reuters]

- Smog blankets Nepal as hundreds of wildfires rage nationwide [CNN]

- Ousted Myanmar Parliament plans national unity government [Straits Times]

- Coronavirus latest: South Korea to issue digital 'vaccine passport' [Nikkei]

- Taiwan, Palau launch COVID-19 travel bubble [Channel News Asia]

Video of the Day:

 

