Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: 'Bố Già' Screening Abroad and Weekend Marathon Roadblock

Morning Stories: 'Bố Già' Screening Abroad and Weekend Marathon Roadblock

Details
Friday, 09 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Pete Walls.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City to ban vehicles from downtown streets for marathon race this weekend. [Tuoi Tre]

- Ho Chi Minh City to digitise 100 tourist sites. [Vietnam+]

- Polluted canal prevents HCMC airport drainage. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnamese blockbuster going to cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia. [VnExpress]

- Young Vietnamese account for over 42% of unemployed workers: survey. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam requests businesses to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa. [SGGP]

- Additional four industrial parks established in Binh Phuoc. [SGGP

Other

- Signs show Korea has entered 4th wave of infections. [Korea Times]

- 3,000-year-old ‘lost golden city’ of ancient Egypt discovered. [The Guardian

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved