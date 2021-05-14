Morning Stories: 1.7m COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From COVAX to Arrive on May 16

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- PM supports increased budget retention for HCMC. [VnExpress]

- HCMC asks all hospitals to test employees, patients, caregivers for Covid-19. [Saigon Times]

- Ho Chi Minh City installs 12 coronavirus checkpoints at entrances. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX to arrive in Việt Nam on May 16. [Vietnam News]

- Entry into Vietnam suspended, restricted: spokesperson. [Dan Tri]

- Vietnam records 29 more domestic Covid-19 cases. [VnExpress]

- Contract signed for another North-South expressway section. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam’s Lam Dong Province pulls down unauthorized mansion. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- 5 easy things you can do to take some pressure off the planet. [National Geographic]

- Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places: US CDC. [Straits Times]

Video of the Day: