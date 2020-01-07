[Photos] A Night With Kim Lee, the Only Vietnamese Drag Queen in Poland

There are only around 30 drag queens in Poland, and just one of them has Vietnamese roots: Kim Lee.
I had the incredibly opportunity to meet Kim earlier this year, get to know him and find out about his life as a drag queen, boylesque (the male version of burlesque) and burlesque performer in Warsaw.
Kim Lee was born in Vietnam, but has been living in Warsaw since the 1990s and is now a Polish citizen and speaks fluent Polish. He's part of the country's Vietnamese diaspora, the largest population of non-European migrants in Poland with an estimated size of 50,000–80,000.
Kim’s debut on the Polish scene was in 2002, and since then he hasn’t stopped performing. He is well-known in Poland, but also performs in Berlin and London and is often described by the media as “the most popular Polish drag queen.”
About the photographer
Zula Rabikowska is a Polish-British visual artist based in London. Zula was born in Poland, grew up in the UK and has worked in France, China, South Africa, India, Palestine and the Caribbean.
Her practice is influenced by her own experience of immigration and in her work, she explores the themes of national identity, displacement and belonging. She is interested in the ways in which written and vernacular narratives interact with images and uses vernacular photography in her work. To see more of her work please visit her website, or follow her on Instagram.