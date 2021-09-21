Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Culture » Basket Boats: A Key Part of Everyday Life in Coastal Vietnam

Basket Boats: A Key Part of Everyday Life in Coastal Vietnam

Details
Tuesday, 21 September 2021.
Written by Adrien Jean. Photos by Adrien Jean.

Vietnam’s narrow tube houses come from the feudal era and the tax policy in effect at the time. The feudal state charged a fee based on the width of the street-facing facade to collect taxes, pushing owners to make their house as narrow as possible.

A woman fixing a net in her boat.

Following the trend initiated by these thin buildings, thúng chai, or basket boats, also have their origins in the hefty taxes on boats implemented by the French during the colonial era. These iconic boats, now a recurrent feature of Vietnam's coastal landscapes, are said to be born out of ingenuity from locals to avoid paying the unpopular taxes.

Fishermen returning from a night at sea.

The fishermen who built them argued that these were not boats at all, but baskets, and therefore couldn’t be taxed. Their crafty plan seems to have worked, and thúng chai have actually proven to be highly functional fishing vessels.

A fisherman and his net.

The process to make a basket boat is long and laborious and requires refined skills. Made from bamboo using traditional weaving techniques and then hammering strips of bamboo into place, the boat is then coated in waterproof resin made from coconut oil, tar or, increasingly, fiberglass. With regular re-coating, each boat can last decades.

A fishing village at sunrise.

Mastering how to maneuver a basket boat properly also takes time, but it can be very rewarding process for fishermen. Instead of having to work on large fishing vessels that take them far away from their families, basket boat owners can operate independently and make a living on their own.

A basket boat making round trips between larger ships and the shore.

The basket boats can also be used as lifeboats during emergencies at sea or to bring the catch of a night from a large boat to shore.

A crowd waiting for the night's catch.

Take a look at how integral these coracles are to life in and around coastal Hoi An below.

A woman organizing workers on the beach.

Transferring the catch.

Unloading from a large boat to a basket boat.

A fisherman collects fish from his net.

A fisherman collects his net.

Working on nets.

Fishermen unloading their boat at sunrise.

Heading out to sea.

Cô Ba on her boat.

Sorting out the catch.

Related Articles

in Travel

With Summer Comes a Glorious Lotus Harvest Season in Hoi An

The farmers we met in these fields near Hoi An have been working their lotus farms since the end of the 1970s. The area has been a hub of lotus production in the decades since.

in Culture

A Night With Kim Lee, the Only Vietnamese Drag Queen in Poland

There are only around 30 drag queens in Poland, and just one of them has Vietnamese roots: Kim Lee.

in Vietnam

As Science Advances and Stigma Fades, Quy Hoa Leprosy Village Seems Frozen in Time

Many of the images conjured by the word leprosy (bệnh phong) can be unsettling to some. Yet, the misunderstood disease exposes the capacity for human care and empathy. Quy Nhon’s Quy Hoà lep...

in Culture

At Huyen Trang Pagoda, Spirituality, Charity Campaigns and a Home for Stray Kittens

Huynh Tan Phat, spanning many kilometers paralleling the river in District 7, is typical of many bustling streets, filled with the cacophonous rhythms of Saigon. However, cross the bridge at Pham...

in Culture

In 'Ba Lan,' a Photographer Maps the Diverse Identities of Poland's Vietnamese Diaspora

Poland is a largely mono-ethnic country with a negative immigration rate and has one of the lowest rates of foreigners in the European Union. Even migration specialists are often shocked to hear about...

in Culture

In Warsaw, Homemade Thịt Kho Trứng for the Homeless

The Vietnamese community in Poland started to form in the 1950s, and to this day, most of its residents are very active in Poland.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved