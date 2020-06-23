Saigoneer

Back Events » Events Lush » TEN TOES DOWN 30 | LUSH x Goodfellas @ Lush

TEN TOES DOWN 30 | LUSH x Goodfellas @ Lush

Details
Tuesday, 23 June 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

The sky shines bright and love is in the air again. We are halfway through 2020 and it just feels like yesterday… but long, strange and amazing! And it's just gonna get even better because TenToesDown is back at it again! We can't wait any longer, so let this be the beginning of your summer!

With our boiz Jay Nguyen, Larria, Kisu on the deck to make sure your TenToesDown experience will never be the same!

TenToesDown episode 30 is happening exclusively at Lush. You can’t miss it!

FREE ENTRANCE

Friday 26 June

11:00pm - 3:00am

Lush | 2 Ly Tu Trong, D1, Ho Chi Minh City

Print
icon

Video »

Behind the Scenes with Saigon’s All-Vietnamese Orchestra”

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved