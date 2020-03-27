Saigoneer

3 Covid-19 Patients in Da Nang Discharged; Dozens More Test Negative

Friday, 27 March 2020.
There are 136 Covid-19 patients currently being treated in medical facilities in Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Health, 37 of these individuals have had at least one test come back negative at the time of writing, VnExpress reports.

Out of these 37 patients, 27 have tested negative once, two have tested negative twice, and four have tested negative three times. The last four have tested negative four times.

Three of these four patients are in Da Nang and have been declared recovered. They were set to be discharged this morning. They include Case 22, a 60-year-old British national; Case 23, a 66-year-old British national; and Case 35, a 28-year-old Vietnamese national.

After being discharged, the two British nationals will be quarantined for 14 days in Da Nang, and the Vietnamese patient will self-isolate at home for 14 days to make sure they are fully recovered.

According to the treatment guide released by the Ministry of Health, to be deemed recovered, a Covid-19 patient has to show no sign of fever for three days and test negative twice, with each test taken 24 hours apart from each other. After being discharged, the patient’s body temperature will be checked twice per day during quarantine.

In other news, 16 provinces have announced that school closures will continue indefinitely, and 10 other provinces extended school closure until mid-April, Zing reports.

[Photo: A Covid-19 patient being treated in an isolated unit in Hanoi/The Gioi Tiep Thi]

