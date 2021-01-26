Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Saigon » [Photos] Getting Lost in Traffic on Late 1960s Chau Van Liem Boulevard

[Photos] Getting Lost in Traffic on Late 1960s Chau Van Liem Boulevard

Details
Tuesday, 26 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Old photos of Vietnam and cheese: two things you can never too much of.

We've featured numerous images of Saigon from the 1960s and 1970s before, but there are always more angles and sights to explore. This set, curated by Flickr Jedi manhhai, includes film photos from an author who's only known by his first name Brad.

Our man Brad may not be the best photographer to ever grace this website, but he caught plenty of interesting tidbits of daily life, from crowds exiting a movie theater and people hanging out at a TV shop to residents riding a bus and all kinds of transportation.

Judging by the captions, Brad was likely in the Australian military, as a number of photos were taken from the Canberra Bachelors and Enlisted Men's Quarters (BEQ) on what is now Chau Van Liem Street in District 5.

Take a ride around Saigon of 1969 and 1970 through Brad's lens below:

Crowds outside a theater.

Traffic on what is now Chau Van Liem.

Motoring around.

A classic cyclo.

People using a Lambro to get around.

A city bus heading towards Long Binh.

The old Thu Do hotel and theater.

The Nguyen Trai-Chau Van Liem intersection.

It must be said that air quality doesn't look like it was great back then.

A row of cyclo in Cholon.

The Le Thanh Theater in Cho Lon.

Some things never change.

An old pagoda.

A funeral procession in Cho Lon.

Former Dong Khanh Street.

The view from the Canberra BEQ.

Another day, another view.

Very old-school transportation.

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

Related Articles

in Saigon

[Photos] Exploring Downtown Saigon Via These 10 Snapshots From the 1970s

What are the people in these photos doing today?

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Saigon

Old Saigon Building of the Week: The Three-Legged Bridge of Cho Lon

Saigoneers born after the 1990s might be familiar with the term dân chơi cầu Ba Cẳng, or “the daredevils of Ba Cang Bridge”. However, not many are aware of its starting point, which originated from a ...

in Saigon

[Photos] 10 Incredible Shots of 1960s Saigon by William Ruzin

It takes seven to ten years for a human body to replace every cell to the point it consists of entirely different atoms.

in Saigon

[Photos] 12 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon From Over 30 Years Ago

What can travel photos tell us about the places depicted, especially when it’s been decades since the shots were captured?

in Saigon

[Photos] 21 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon in 1967

As time goes by, our memories of past eras slowly lose their linear structures but instead come in snippets when chancing upon old memorabilia; an old ticket stub may bring back snapshots of nigh...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved