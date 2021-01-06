Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] Black-and-White Shots Depict Quotidian Details of 19th-Century Vietnam

[Photos] Black-and-White Shots Depict Quotidian Details of 19th-Century Vietnam

Details
Wednesday, 06 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

These black-and-white shots are among the highest-quality documentation attempts of Vietnam at the end of the 19th century.

The collection was taken by Firmin André Salles, a French photographer and explorer. From 1896 to 1898, Salles traveled to and photographed much of French Indochina, excluding Laos. His trips were among the first to archive the scenes and life in the peninsula in photographic form. The result was a prolific collection of rarely seen sights.

Famous French photographer Numa Broc said of his predecessor: “In total, A. Salles left us several hundred negative plaques, of exceptional documentary value, preciously preserved today by the Société de géographie de Paris."

Have a closer look at Salles’ images below:

Vung Tau, then called Cap Saint-Jacques.

On the Saigon River.

The Ben Nghe Canal in Saigon.

That Phu Temple in Cho Lon.

Inside the Saigon Zoo.

Le Duan Boulevard.

The Saigon Governor's Palace in 1896; the building was destroyed in 1962. The new building is now the Reunification Palace.

The past iteration of the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City.

Saigon Post Office.

Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Cao Xuân Dục, the governor of Nam Định, at a ceremony honoring graduates of the Hương exam (Thi Hương).

Honored students walk past crowds of onlookers.

Waiting to hear the results of the exams.

Every three years, major provinces hdld a Hương exams for students. Those with high rankings would take Hội and Đình exams in the imperial capital the following year.

At the gate of the Kiep Bac Temple in Hai Duong.

Three children of the governor of Lang Son (on the chairs).

17-year-old Vi Văn Định (left), the son of Lang Son Governor Vi Văn Lý.

In the 20th century, Định himself became the governor of Thai Binh and then Ha Dong.

Embroidery artisan Phan Văn Khoan at his home during Tet.

The Mot Cot Pagoda with some signs of wear and tear.

The staircase leading into the pagoda.

Two egret statues in the Temple of Literature, Hanoi.

Part of the temple with the Khue Van Pavilion on the right.

At the entrance of the temple.

On the banks of Ho Tay. In today's Hanoi, Thanh Nien Street crosses this section.

Quan Thanh Temple.

The northern structure inside Ngoc Son Temple.

Thap Rua with a miniature Statue of Liberty on top.

Tran Ba Temple.

The Huc Bridge.

On the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake.

[Photos via Redsvn]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] 13 Film Snapshots of a Sleepy Vung Tau in 1967

Vung Tau is a fitting name for the coastal town that invites people to pause and stay a while.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Vietnam

[Photos] From the National Geographic Archive, Slices of Life in 1952 Vietnam

Mostly taken by National Geographic photojournalist Joseph Baylor Roberts, these excellent shots are among the best images of 1952 Vietnam that one can encounter.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Making Sugar at an Early 20th-Century Boiling House in Quang Ngai

Unlike cash crops such as rubber or coffee that were brought in from other parts of the world, sugarcane was among Vietnam’s original native trees, and locals have been growing the sweet plant for cen...

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Black-and-White Images Showcase Vung Tau's Calm in the 1960s

Towns are never settled, their characters forever suffering wanderlust.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Photos of Hue From a Vintage French Publication in 1919

Hue is a city of empires, dynasties, armies, conquest and rule.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved