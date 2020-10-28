'Blind Man' by Mimi Nguyen

The blind man knows the direction of destiny.

Crushing gravel along the way, the only way

He walks on all fours among man and beast

West of the moon, East of the sun

He hands out instructions and designs a perfect map

For those wounded in the belly;

for those lost between silence

Dreams hang on a wheelbarrow,

half-buried against solitude

No one wants a sentence on life

Someone harbors hope and remembers rain.

The blind man draws circles and traces charms

Bloodline cursed over three generations:

A mother burns her baby with fire and water

To prove the newborn is not his father’s future assassin

One brother drags a corpse in a suitcase for Revolution

The other flees into exile and carries the jungle inside.

A groom abandons his bride

A jealous mistress poisons her rival

An old man refuses to bury his daughter

Fortnight and the mourning still on his hands—

He was surprised when a woman shot him.

Emotion has a motion trapped in mid-air

Knowledge is found and fixed in trajectory

If you believe in the blind man’s words

For elixir and enlightenment

There are certain herbs that harm and heal;

That could win and destroy love all at once

It’s a matter of denial or consumption

And if you can look at someone deeply in the eye

The grass meets the sky when you trust with your life

Someone wails in the night and trawls through desire.

Based in Los Angeles, Mimi Nguyen writes poetry and songs when inspiration strikes. Mimi began writing to deal with personal traumas, and the art form serves as a healing modality. Inspired by her relationships, dream symbolism and archetypes, Mimi achieves a blend of heightened realism and surreal imagery that expresses emotions and conflicts. Mimi also applies these inspirations to her writing in the film and television industry.

This poem by Mimi Nguyen originally appeared in diaCRITICS and has been republished with permission as part of an ongoing collaboration between Saigoneer and diaCRITICS.