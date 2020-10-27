Saigoneer

[Photos] The Neon-Lit World in the Mist of Sapa

Tuesday, 27 October 2020.
Written by Adrien Jean. Photos by Adrien Jean.

Is there a more atmospheric place in Vietnam than Sapa on a misty night?

Sapa needs no introduction. It is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations thanks to its promise of breathtaking treks among rice terraces, traditional villages and colorful markets.

It is also often synonymous with the thick fog that frequently covers the mountainous town and its surroundings. Unwelcomed by travelers eager for endless landscapes, the mist wraps the city in an otherworldly atmosphere at the end of the day.

Take a walk around Sapa on a moody, low-visibility evening below.

The mist has consumed almost everything in sight. 

The fog adds an eerie cyberpunk hue to central Sapa.

Contrasting styles of light. 

People are little more than dark silhouettes. 

Views similar to trying to recall a dream after waking.

Umbrellas and phones keep passersby dry and entertained.

If all color was drained from it, perhaps this is what the world would look like.

