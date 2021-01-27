Morning Stories: Karaoke Noise Feud, Russia Lifts VN Travel Ban and More Airports

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Three assaulted with knife over karaoke noise feud in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Russian firm to build $1.4-bln pork processing complex in Vietnam [VnExpress]

- Three airlines found selling more tickets than seating capacity [DTI News]

- CAAV proposes construction, expansion of six airports [SGGP]

- Vietnam spends US$2.35 billion to import cars in 2020 [Hanoi Times]

- Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar [Vietnam Plus]

- Cat Linh-Ha Dong Urban Railway project consultant lacks fire safety certification [Vietnam Net]

- Vingroup may break into US market through acquisition of LG smartphone business [VIR]

- Hanoian girl pays over VND23 billion in income taxes on app development [Saigon Times]

Other

- Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain COVID-19 virus variant [Channel News Asia]

- Covid-19 cases surge to 1m in Indonesia, stressing hospitals [Straits Times]

- New Zealand's borders may stay shut for most of the year, PM Ardern says [CNN]

- Taiwanese shocked by 'xiao long bao taiyaki' in Japan [Asia One]

- Cash aid for South Korean businesses gains currency after GDP shock [Nikkei]

- Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: the hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out [Reuters]

