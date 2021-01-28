Morning Stories: Ben Thanh Vendors Go Online, Unlicensed English Centers and Fuel Prices Jump

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ben Thanh Market traders move online due to lack of customers [DTI News]

- Over 250 English language centers listed as unlicensed in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

- Digital transformation to contribute 25% of HCM City's GRDP by 2025 [Vietnam Net]

- HCMC buses to operate during Tet holiday [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Intel pumps additional $475 mln into Vietnam facility [VnExpress]

- Fuel prices rise for fifth time in a row [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam to further join int’l efforts against climate change: PM [Vietnam Plus]

- Woman tests positive for UK coronavirus variant on arrival in Japan: official [Vietnam News]

Other

- Japan PM apologises after lawmakers' nightclub outings amid COVID-19 state of emergency [Channel News Asia]

- Thailand backs amendment allowing early-stage abortions [CNN]

- China-backed group loses $10bn Philippine airport project [Reuters]

