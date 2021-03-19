Morning Stories: VN Insects for EU, Airlines Increase Flights, 9,000km of Expressway

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- VND200 billion invested into Hoi An fire fighting project [DTI News]

- Airlines increase flights to attractive tourist destinations [VoV]

- Ministry eyes over 9,000 km of expressway by 2050 [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam listed among countries with cheapest Internet service in Asia [Hanoi times]

- Vietnam needs to make its fishing practices more sustainable [Sustainability Times]

- Vietnam Airlines becomes an airport investor [Center of Aviation]

- HCMC asks for ODA loan for Water Environment Improvement Project [SGGP]

- HCMC to get four Japanese-built metro trains in summer [VnExpress]

- Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow by three times by 2025 [VIR]

- Vietnam allowed to ship insect food to EU [Saigon Times]

Other

- Spaceport will bring more benefits than risks, says Indonesian space agency as Papuans divided over project [Channel News Asia]

- Long-awaited Super Mario theme park opens in Japan [Straits Times]

- Taiwan clears AstraZeneca vaccines, shots may start next week [Asia One]

- Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts [The Guardian]

- China's share of new wind power tops 90% of region's total in 2020 [Nikkei]

- Tokyo Games creative head resigns over derogatory remark [Reuters]

