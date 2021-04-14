Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Collapsed Trees, Con Dao Night Lights, and Zoom Fatigue

Wednesday, 14 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- City to increase financial support for preschool teachers. [Vietnam News]

- Two injured in tree collapse amid gale wind in Ho Chi Minh City. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Hanoi targets to vaccinate 350,000 people against Covid-19 in 2021. [Saigon Times]

- CAAV proposes installing night lighting system at Con Dao Airport. [Saigon Times]

- Central region in dire need of tourism revival. [Vietnam News]

- New Cambodian Covid-19 outbreak puts Vietnam at high risk. [VnExpress]

- Vietnam becomes world's 40th best country: US News. [VnExpress]

- Coastal province in Vietnam starts operating $3.5mn traffic surveillance camera system. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Grab's US listing plan casts spotlight on South-east Asian ecosystem. [Straits Times]

- 'Zoom fatigue' may be with us for years. Here's how we'll cope. [National Geographic

Video of the Day:

