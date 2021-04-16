Morning Stories: Online Book Fair, Fish Die-off, and Robber Gang Snare

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC, Da Nang to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19. [VnExpress]

- Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route to receive disbursement soon. [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Restaurant chain operator Golden Gate’s profit plummets. [VnExpress]

- Vietnamese males' height increases by 3.7cm in last 10 years. [SGGP]

- More than 70 publishing houses to join national online book fair. [Dan Tri]

- 14 tonnes of farm-raised fish die within one day in north-central Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

- 16 members of robbery gang arrested in southern Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Beijing hit by third sandstorm in five weeks. [The Guardian]

- South Korea further extends residence permit for Vietnamese workers. [Dan Tri]

