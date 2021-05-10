Weekend Stories: Vietnam Reports Highest-Ever 24-Hour Surge in Local Coronavirus Infections

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Work proceeds apace on Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade. [VnExpress]

- House fire kills eight in HCMC’s District 11. [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Hanoi to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents aged 18-65. [Vietnam+]

- Local airlines raise management fees. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam's Da Lat knocks down, moves age-old trees for street expansion. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam reports highest-ever 24-hour surge in local coronavirus infections. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Vietnamese woman first Covid-19 casualty in Laos. [VnExpress]

- Electric cars ‘will be cheaper to produce than fossil fuel vehicles by 2027’. [The Guardian]

- Thousands in Hiding Need Help as Myanmar Regime’s Forces Rampage Through Villages. [The Irrawaddy]

