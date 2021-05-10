Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Vietnam Reports Highest-Ever 24-Hour Surge in Local Coronavirus Infections

Weekend Stories: Vietnam Reports Highest-Ever 24-Hour Surge in Local Coronavirus Infections

Details
Monday, 10 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Adrien Jean.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Work proceeds apace on Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade. [VnExpress]

- House fire kills eight in HCMC’s District 11. [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Hanoi to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents aged 18-65. [Vietnam+]

- Local airlines raise management fees. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam's Da Lat knocks down, moves age-old trees for street expansion. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam reports highest-ever 24-hour surge in local coronavirus infections. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Vietnamese woman first Covid-19 casualty in Laos. [VnExpress]

- Electric cars ‘will be cheaper to produce than fossil fuel vehicles by 2027’. [The Guardian]

- Thousands in Hiding Need Help as Myanmar Regime’s Forces Rampage Through Villages. [The Irrawaddy

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved