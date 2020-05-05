Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Culture » [Video] Heel-Flipping Through a Deserted Da Nang in This Awe-Inspiring Short

[Video] Heel-Flipping Through a Deserted Da Nang in This Awe-Inspiring Short

Details
Tuesday, 05 May 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

For skaters, emptiness can be bliss.

Whether it's a drained swimming pool, a smooth stretch of hill-coasting road, or a multi-floor staircase, a city offers myriad tantalizing surfaces for skateboarders. And yet, all too often, especially in a place as densely populated as Vietnam, these areas are occupied or inaccessible. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing change in people's relationships with public spaces, however, offered rare opportunities for the intrepid.

One shoe company took great advantage of the situation to highlight their newest product. RieNevan, a Vietnam-based skate apparel company, filmed The Quarantine 2020 after the official quarantine period had ended but while Da Nang was still largely desolate.

In the video, filmed and edited by Hit Nguyen, five local skaters can be seen performing tricks and simply cruising around some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Dragon Bridge, Trung Vuong Theather and Con Market. Fans of slick skating, as well as admirers of Da Nang's architecture and aesthetic, curious to see it devoid of people have great reason to check out the four-minute video below:

Video via RieNevan's YouTube.

Related Articles

in Culture

Once Invisible, Saigon's Underground Scene Emerges Into Light

In just a few short decades, underground hip-hop and youth culture has gained a massive following, not only within Saigon and Vietnam, but all around the globe.

in Culture

[Video] The Effortlessly Cool Longboarders Conquering Saigon Sidewalks in Áo Dài

Have you ever seen something so effortlessly kickass?

in Music & Arts

Biti's Hunter Launches National Pride-Themed Shoe Design Competition

The made-in-Vietnam shoes feature inspiring street-art style depictions of the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

in Literature

Saigoneer's Guide to What to Read While Social Distancing

“In good times arts are magical, and in tough times they are essential. That’s when you need them the most. Art makes you human.”

in Culture

[Illustrations] A Calendar Created Specifically for Saigon's Wet and Dry Seasons

Saigon is in the midst of a full-on rainy season whose watery mood swings almost make us miss the heat of the dry season.

in Culture

[Photos] Road Safety Campaign Pokes Fun at Vietnam's Traffic Offenses

Titled “Traffic in Wonderland,” a road safety campaign features a series of photos taken on Vietnam’s streets, with added cheeky drawings.

Video »

Behind the Scenes with Saigon’s All-Vietnamese Orchestra”

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved