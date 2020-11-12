Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Saigon » [Photos] 10 Incredible Shots of 1960s Saigon by William Ruzin

[Photos] 10 Incredible Shots of 1960s Saigon by William Ruzin

Details
Thursday, 12 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

It takes seven to ten years for a human body to replace every cell to the point it consists of entirely different atoms.

A city recycles itself in similar ways, replacing the concrete on roads, replacing store-fronts and buildings, replanting trees, restructuring riverbanks. Yet even with the perpetual replenishment, it remains recognizable. Avenues, parks and landmarks continue to have a familiar vibe. So looking at photos of Saigon from more than 50 years ago, it's impossible not to see a familiar city staring back at you.

American soldier William Ruzin was in Saigon in 1968 and 1969 and snapped this collection of photos focusing on the central districts of the metropolis. While various construction projects have altered some of the landscape, and names of streets have changed, along with the fashion of the people inhabiting them, gazing at them is a great reminder of Saigon's endearing aesthetic. 

Cars parked along modern-day Nguyen Hue.

Vendors in front of the Rex Theatre.

Life flows forward on Le Loi.

A view of Hai Ba Trung Street from a balcony.

Lam Son Square in front of the Opera House.

Normal commotion in front of the now-demolished Tax Center during the Christmas season.

Paintings for sale on Le Loi.

A random alley.

[Photos via Reds.vn]

Related Articles

in Saigon

[Photos] Exploring Downtown Saigon Via These 10 Snapshots From the 1970s

What are the people in these photos doing today?

in Saigon

[Photos] 12 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon From Over 30 Years Ago

What can travel photos tell us about the places depicted, especially when it’s been decades since the shots were captured?

in Saigon

[Photos] 21 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon in 1967

As time goes by, our memories of past eras slowly lose their linear structures but instead come in snippets when chancing upon old memorabilia; an old ticket stub may bring back snapshots of nigh...

in Saigon

[Photos] 30 Film Photographs That Take You Back to 1965 Saigon

What draws viewers to the spectacle that is old photographs?

in Saigon

A Brief History of Saigon's Now-Defunct Thu Thiem Ferry Service

While the Thu Thiem Bridge and Thu Thiem Tunnel allow easy access to the District 2 peninsula from nearby districts, for decades past Saigoneers had to rely on the Thu Thiem Ferry to cross the river.

in Saigon

[Photos] 17 Photos of 2002 Saigon as Seen From Above

2002 might not seem like a long time ago, but Saigon’s urbanscapes have grown so much in the last ten years that these scenes offer some surprising insights into our city 17 years in the past.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

At Picniq, a Series of Sunset Soirées for Kindred Music Enthusiasts

Picniq, a new series of monthly electronic music events, has become a musical banquet rarely seen amid Saigon. This is where one can treat their eyes to the city’s most breathtaking sunsets while givi...

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved