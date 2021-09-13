[Photos] Downtown Saigon in 1972: Same Same, but Different

What if all the core images, sounds and smells you know of a place were intact, but altered, tweaked or reworked the way songs can be? In some ways, this is what it feels like to gaze at photographs of a place you know intimately, but taken during a time when you never existed.
Many of the buildings, roads, landmarks, rivers and activities are the same, but everything is slightly different. Colors have shifted, architecture re-arranged, elements added or removed, and styles shaken up. Perhaps you would prefer this alternate version and wish it was the place you now occupied, or maybe it would engender a newfound appreciation for what you've come to consider the "original version."
This set of photographs taken in Saigon in 1972 includes many sights that we recognize today, including the Saigon Zoo, the Opera House, and Trần Hưng Đạo Street. But the visitors to them dress differently, current statues are nowhere to be seen, and bygone makes of cars fill the streets. The author of the photo collection, presumably an American serviceman, is only known by the Flickr user name Kemper14.
Have a look at the "remix" below:
[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]