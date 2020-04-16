We Made Some Saigoneer Coloring Templates for You Because Adults Need Whimsy Too

Feeling monochromatic? Well, Saigoneer can help with that.

In recent years, coloring has become more popular and accepted among adults. Is it because in such a chaotic modern world we occasionally need a reason to unplug and let our minds drift? Is it a reflection of the fact we never wanted to grow up in the first place? Or perhaps we'd simply forgotten about what might be a powerful creative exercise that allows us to see our surroundings with a bit more imagination?

Whatever the reason for the allure of coloring books, as people continue to practice social distancing, perhaps having exhausted all of their viewing playlists and stacks of reading materials, now seems like the perfect time for them. Saigoneer has therefore drained the color from some of the most popular entries in our postcard series for you to fill in as you please.

Take a look at the inaugural Saigoneer coloring pages below, accompanied by how we originally envisioned the scenes, in case you need a little inspiration.

See our original version here.

If you feel compelled to do a little coloring, follow the download link here. The .JPG format is recommended if you are printing them out and the .PNG versions are better if you are coloring on a digital device.