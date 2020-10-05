Saigoneer

Back Stories » Saigon » Saigon Transport Department Proposes Yet Another Public Bike Project

Saigon Transport Department Proposes Yet Another Public Bike Project

Details
Monday, 05 October 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

According to the proposal, it would include 43 stations around central Saigon.

Tuoi Tre reports that the municipal Department of Transport has devised a public bicycle system and collected feedback from experts and residents, and is awaiting approval from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The project would be funded by Tri Nam Group JSC, though a total cost has not been revealed. 

Initially, the bicycle network would run on a pilot basis for one year, with the investor providing 388 bikes at 43 stations in District 1, as well as Dien Bien Phu and Vo Thi Sau streets in District 3. 

The news source adds that each station would house up to 20 bikes, each of which will feature smart locks and a GPS system. To use a bike, one would need to download an app called Mobike. 

Currently, the proposed fee for bike rentals is VND5,000 per half hour, while Tri Nam also plans to offer daily, monthly, quarterly and annual tickets. If the system gets approved and becomes reality, the first 15 minutes of bike usage would be free during the first few months of operation. 

This is far from the first time that public bicycles rentals have been floated, and they are rarely introduced anywhere in Vietnam. Back in early 2014, the Ministry of Transport proposed a nationwide scheme, while similar plans were proposed in Saigon twice in 2017 and once last year.

In 2018, a similar scheme using solar-powered bikes was trialed within the campus of the Vietnam National University in Saigon, though it ceased operation after three months due to numerous problems.

[Photo via PXhere user Sittikan Raingkun]

Related Articles

in Saigon

New Eastern Bus Station to Partially Open This Month

The first phase of the massive Mien Dong Bus Station will open on August 15.

in Saigon

Saigon Transport Department Wants $900m for Waterway Development

Water-based public transportation is still considerably underdeveloped for a city with an extensive network of water bodies like Saigon.

in Saigon

A Student Was Punished for Insulting BTS Online. Now the School Is in Trouble.

He must really hate K-pop.

in Saigon

As Metro Line 1 Nears Completion, Saigon Moves Forward With Plans for Line 3A

The 20-kilometer-long Metro Line 3A would run from Ben Thanh Station in District 1 to Tan Kien Ward in Binh Chanh District.

in Saigon

Ben Thanh Bus Terminal to Be Demolished, Moved to Ham Nghi Next Week

Saigon’s Ben Thanh bus terminal is the next city landmark slated for demolition in order to make way for District 1’s metro construction.

in Saigon

Binh Tan Is Saigon's Most Populous District While Can Gio Is the Least: New Census

The Population and Housing Census is conducted every 10 years.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved