Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Postcard » Saigon Postcard No. 24: A Slice of New Saigon

Saigon Postcard No. 24: A Slice of New Saigon

Details
Tuesday, 23 June 2020.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Illustration by Hannah Hoang.

Saigon is a cake with many bakers.

Rather than the work of a single person with a vision, Saigon's countless layers have been assembled by a variety of planners, architects, construction teams and engineers across decades. Without a shared recipe, the dish is an eclectic mishegoss of flavors. 

The under-construction metro line, with accompanying underground station and shopping areas at Ben Thanh Market, have added a thrilling new filling, effectively turning a simple sheet cake into an extravagant layered cake. 

See what we think it might taste like by clicking the image below:

Related Articles

in Saigon

As Metro Line 1 Nears Completion, Saigon Moves Forward With Plans for Line 3A

The 20-kilometer-long Metro Line 3A would run from Ben Thanh Station in District 1 to Tan Kien Ward in Binh Chanh District.

in Saigon

First Floor of Opera House Metro Station Completed Ahead of Schedule

At long last, visible progress on the underground section of Saigon's first metro line has appeared.

in Development

New Renderings Show Expanse of Ben Thanh Metro Interchange, Plaza

A new set of renderings conjures up a future in which Ben Thanh Station is a both a transportation and commercial hub for city dwellers.

in Saigon

Saigon Begins Redesigning Park Project in Front of Opera House

When complete, the 1,300-square-meter area will feature trees, vegetation, grass and pathways for communal use.

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 11: A Steaming Bowl

When dark clouds rumble in a frequency akin to that of an empty stomach, the city transforms into a bowl of soup.

in Development

Trains for Saigon’s First Metro Line Undergo Final Testing in Japan

On April 11, Saigon’s Urban Railway Management Board announced that the trains ordered to serve the city’s first metro line had begun their final technical inspections in Japan.

Partner Content

Video »

Behind the Scenes with Saigon’s All-Vietnamese Orchestra”

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved