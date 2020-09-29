Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] The Coastal Life in Nha Trang in a Timewarp

[Photos] The Coastal Life in Nha Trang in a Timewarp

Details
Tuesday, 29 September 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

You can practically taste the salty sea breeze and hear the occasional wafting of rock music in these photos of Nha Trang from the late 60s, early 70s.

While Nha Trang may now be seen as a beach getaway with a coast lined by five-star hotels targetting upscale tourists, its long history has catered to a multitude of residents and visitors. As far back as the third century, it was part of the Cham empire as evidenced by the temple ruins that remain in the region.

When it came under Nguyen dynastic control in the 17th century, it was a sparsely populated wilderness filled with tigers and monkeys. The French connected it to Saigon and Hanoi via railway and made it an important part of their colonizing efforts through the establishment of a Pasteur Institute in the city. And for a brief time, it held military importance during the war with America, during which an influx of US influence arrived. 

These photos taken by members of the American Army's 569th corp. of engineers reveal how the city looked during the time they were stationed in the area while also providing a peek into previous eras. Adverts for cowboy movies, gas station signs written in English, a Cadillac car, trendy sleeveless shift dresses that rest above the knees, soda pop and a ping-pong table all reveal the impact of the foreign presence. At the same time Cham structures, timeless scenes of fishing practices and colonial architecture often feature in the background.

Have a look at the photographs below:

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] A Walk on the Streets of Quaint 1966-1967 Da Nang

Like its namesake river, the Han Market remains a bustling destination attracting visitors and casual shoppers to the area today, just as it did decades ago.

in Saigon

[Photos] Amble Along the Familiar Streets of District 1 in 1969

Was Saigon more colorful in the past?

in Saigon

[Photos] 30 Film Photographs That Take You Back to 1965 Saigon

What draws viewers to the spectacle that is old photographs?

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Saigon

[Photos] 21 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon in 1967

As time goes by, our memories of past eras slowly lose their linear structures but instead come in snippets when chancing upon old memorabilia; an old ticket stub may bring back snapshots of nigh...

in Saigon

[Photos] A Visual Anthology of Life and Fashion of 1970 Saigoneers

One of Saigon's most compelling attractions has always been the people, and this collection of photos taken from the 1970s shows us just why Saigoneers are a fascinating breed.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved