Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] From the National Geographic Archive, Slices of Life in 1952 Vietnam

[Photos] From the National Geographic Archive, Slices of Life in 1952 Vietnam

Details
Wednesday, 07 October 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

Mostly taken by National Geographic photojournalist Joseph Baylor Roberts, these excellent shots are among the best images of 1952 Vietnam that one can encounter.

A worker inspects the quality of rubber sheets. Photo by George W. Long/CORBIS.

Making an incision on a rubber tree to collect the sap. Photo by George W. Long/CORBIS.

An American tourist enjoys a sip of rượu cần at a Central Highlands village. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

A Thai lady carries her child on the way home. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Two Thai ladies shield their face from the sun. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Plowing the field using a water buffalo in northwestern Vietnam. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Chinese immigrants work on a sail on the beach. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Two Hue women pose for a photo atop a cầu khỉ. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

In Hue, a father and his son channel water into their field by pedaling an irrigation machine. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

The verdant nature outside of Hue's Imperial City. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Võ Chuẩn, a Nguyễn-dynasty mandarin, in his office in Hue. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Traveling on a thuyền thúng. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

In Bien Hoa, an art school assistant introduces a figurine to a French couple. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

A caretaker lights a giant swirl of incense at a temple in Cho Lon, Saigon. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

Students of the Indochinese University (Université Indochinoise) at 19 Le Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi leave school for their lunch break. In 1952, the school became the University of Hanoi (Đại Học Tổng Hợp Hà Nội). The building is now under the management of the Vietnam National University-Hanoi and currently houses the Hanoi University of Pharmacy. Photo by Joseph Baylor Roberts/CORBIS.

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] A Walk on the Streets of Quaint 1966-1967 Da Nang

Like its namesake river, the Han Market remains a bustling destination attracting visitors and casual shoppers to the area today, just as it did decades ago.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Photos of Hue From a Vintage French Publication in 1919

Hue is a city of empires, dynasties, armies, conquest and rule.

in Vietnam

[Photos] The Coastal Life in Nha Trang in a Timewarp

You can practically taste the salty sea breeze and hear the occasional wafting of rock music in these photos of Nha Trang from the late 60s, early 70s.

in Vietnam

[Photos] What Vintage School Assignments Can Teach Us About 1933 Vietnam

Cultural artifacts like artwork can reveal fascinating insights into our ancestors’ past life, though the pieces below are far from the kind of artistic creations that get featured in museums.

in Saigon

[Photos] 12 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon From Over 30 Years Ago

What can travel photos tell us about the places depicted, especially when it’s been decades since the shots were captured?

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved