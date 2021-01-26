Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Record Low Hotel Occupancy, Asia’s Tallest Buddha Statue and E-commerce Growth

Details
Tuesday, 26 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- HCMC hotel occupancy hits record low [VnExpress]

- First train of Hanoi’s second metro line hit rails for trial run [Hanoi Times]

- 600-kilo bomb detonated in Son La [DTI News]

- CAAV asks airlines to stop selling more tickets than seating capacity [Saigon Times]

- Southeast Asia’s tallest Buddha statue inaugurated in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Việt Nam’s $15.7 billion remittances 9th highest globally [Vietnam News]

- Ninh Binh proposes construction of local airport within 10 years [Vietnam Net]

- E-commerce growth of Vietnam achieves 18 percent in 2020 [SGGP]

Other

- Malaysia ready to close major economic sectors if MCO fails to curb Covid-19: Sources [Straits Times]

- Last mangrove ecosystem in Jakarta city under threat from land subsidence and climate change [Channel News Asia]

- Phuket eases lockdown measures to attract tourists during Chinese New Year [Asia One]

- China's big three airlines put off Boeing and Airbus deliveries [Nikkei]

- North Korea's acting envoy to Kuwait has defected to South Korea [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

