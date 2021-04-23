Morning Stories: Thu Thiem Bridge, More Metro Trains, and Son La Marathon

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Deadline for Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project completion extended to September 9. [SGGP]

- Ho Chi Minh City authorities tracing direct contacts of three border jumpers from Cambodia. [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC to receive six more trains for first metro line. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021. [SGGP]

- Three Vietnamese women enter Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. [Tuoi Tre]

- Nearly 4,300 runners to compete at Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La. [Vietnam+]

- Vietnam offers Cambodia largest Covid-19 aid package. [VnExpress]

Other

- Billions of T. rex likely roamed the Earth, paleontologists report. [National Geographic]

- Thailand sees new daily record of COVID-19 deaths, Singapore probing re-infections. [Vietnam+]

