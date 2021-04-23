Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Thu Thiem Bridge, More Metro Trains, and Son La Marathon

Morning Stories: Thu Thiem Bridge, More Metro Trains, and Son La Marathon

Details
Friday, 23 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Deadline for Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project completion extended to September 9. [SGGP]

- Ho Chi Minh City authorities tracing direct contacts of three border jumpers from Cambodia. [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC to receive six more trains for first metro line. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021. [SGGP]

- Three Vietnamese women enter Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. [Tuoi Tre]

- Nearly 4,300 runners to compete at Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La. [Vietnam+]

- Vietnam offers Cambodia largest Covid-19 aid package. [VnExpress]

Other

- Billions of T. rex likely roamed the Earth, paleontologists report. [National Geographic]

- Thailand sees new daily record of COVID-19 deaths, Singapore probing re-infections. [Vietnam+]

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved