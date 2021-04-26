Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Swimming Class for Children and Old Villa Conservation in HCMC

Weekend Stories: Swimming Class for Children and Old Villa Conservation in HCMC

Details
Monday, 26 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC living costs cheaper than many Southeast Asia peers. [VnExpress]

- HCMC seeks to balance economics, conservation for old villas. [SGGP]

- Ho Chi Minh City to tax lessors of residences, business spaces. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Tien Giang takes measures to supply water to more households. [Vietnam+]

- Construction suspended at controversial urban project in Nha Trang. [Dan Tri]

- Ministry encourages swimming classes to reduce risk of drowning. [SGGP]

- Vietnam university publisher apologizes Australian author, pulls journalism book over plagiarism. [Tuoi Tre]

- Low immunity rate, varying vaccine efficacy concerns behind Việt Nam’s cautious approach to 'vaccine passports'. [Vietnam News]

Other

- Laos, Thailand report big rises in new COVID-19 infections. [Vietnam+]

- Why India’s worsening Covid crisis is a dire problem for the world. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved