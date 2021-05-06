Morning Stories: Vietnam’s Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3,000, With Over 2,500 Recoveries

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC: Schools' extracurricular activities suspended. [SGGP]

- One more basement of Ho Chi Minh City metro station reaches early completion. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Leading COVID-19 treatment hospital under lockdown after doctor tests positive. [SGGP]

- National Covid-19 committee issues new regulations on quarantine. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections exceed 3,000. [Saigon Times]

- Coach Park names U22 squad for SEA Games 31. [VnExpress]

- Cinemas, massage service, spas, gyms in Hanoi ordered to close to stall COVID-19. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- A Visual Guide to the New Coronavirus Variants. [Scientific American]

- Deported Vietnamese American misses wife, longs for home. [VnExpress]

Video of the Day: