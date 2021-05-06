Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Vietnam’s Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3,000, With Over 2,500 Recoveries

Morning Stories: Vietnam’s Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3,000, With Over 2,500 Recoveries

Details
Thursday, 06 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC: Schools' extracurricular activities suspended. [SGGP]

- One more basement of Ho Chi Minh City metro station reaches early completion. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Leading COVID-19 treatment hospital under lockdown after doctor tests positive. [SGGP]

- National Covid-19 committee issues new regulations on quarantine. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections exceed 3,000. [Saigon Times]

- Coach Park names U22 squad for SEA Games 31. [VnExpress]

- Cinemas, massage service, spas, gyms in Hanoi ordered to close to stall COVID-19. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- A Visual Guide to the New Coronavirus Variants. [Scientific American]

- Deported Vietnamese American misses wife, longs for home. [VnExpress]

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved