Immerse in a Serene Morning at Ngã Năm Floating Market

Floating markets haven’t completely disappeared from Vietnam’s commercial landscape.
Most tourism trips to Can Tho involve a stop at the floating market despite its dubious role nowadays as an actual trading hub. As bridges, roads and general infrastructure improvements are made throughout the Mekong Delta, trading on waterways has become somewhat less ideal. But while Can Tho’s plethora of land-based supply routes supported by modern grocery stores may have relegated its floating market to little more than an Instagram hotspot, elsewhere in the delta, a great amount of agricultural trading still takes place on the water.
During a trip to explore poverty relief efforts in Long My, Saigoneer took a side trip to the Ngã Năm floating market and discovered a vibrant trading center where farmers bring tubers, ducklings, mangos, jackfruits, pork, onions and rice to the river to sell. The goods sold wholesale then travel from the river up smaller estuaries and streams to be sold at small neighborhood markets, fulfilling the daily nutritional needs of an entire region.
The activities at Ngã Năm begin early, and by daybreak the water is filled with traders and shippers hoping to conduct their business before the menacing midday sun arrives. A woman sells piping hot bowls of noodles to the sellers who work up an appetite tossing bags of gourds and transferring jugs of water, while in the small riverfront town, vendors set up shop preparing breakfast and selling all sorts of essentials from clothing to condiments.
For a small fee we were able to rent a boat and travel up and down the river to observe the buying and selling. Nga Nam is not a popular tourist destination and the morning was spent watching people perform their routine shopping trips. As long as we didn’t get in the way of their transactions, people were happy to pose for photos, waving with mild bemusement that we were interested in their quotidian commercial activities.
Take a look at a morning spent at a traditional floating market below: